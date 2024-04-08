'Alliance of authoritarian powers' working against the West, NATO chief warns

The West’s enemies are working more closely as an “alliance of authoritarian powers” including Russia, Iran and China, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned.

Mr Stoltenberg has described growing links between the three countries and North Korea, as he warned the world has become “much more dangerous”.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (7 April), Mr Stoltenberg said: “China is propping up the Russian war economy, delivering key parts to the defence industry, and in return Moscow is mortgaging its future to Beijing.”

He also accused Russia of giving technology to Iran and North Korea in return for ammunition and other military supplies.