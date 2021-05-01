Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are back in the UK after being freed from years of detention in Iran.

The two British-Iranian nationals, who had been held since 2016 and 2017 respectively, touched down at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just after 1am on Thursday.

After stepping off the plane, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori met their families in the airport for the long-awaited, emotional reunions.

Both returnees stood together and took a picture with their relatives, which has since been uploaded to social media by Mr Ashoori's daughter.

