Colourful 50p coin celebrating 200 years of the RNLI launched by Royal Mint

A 50p commemorative coin celebrating 200 years of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) has been launched by the Royal Mint.

The Mint will also be presenting all 238 RNLI Lifeboat stations, which create a ring of safety across the UK and Ireland, with their own commemorative 50p coin.

RNLI volunteers have been saving lives at sea since 1824 and a percentage of the price of each coin sold by the Royal Mint will be donated in support of the charity’s work and commitment.

Designed by coinage artist John Bergdahl, the 50p coin features a design paying tribute to the charity’s lifesaving work.