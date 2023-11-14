Rishi Sunak smiles and cracks jokes in first cabinet meeting since reshuffle

Rishi Sunak was seen laughing and joking as he held the first meeting with his new cabinet meeting following Monday’s reshuffle.

The prime minister promised “big, bold decisions that will drive change” as he gathered his top team, following the dramatic reshuffle that saw David Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Suella Braverman sacked.

“Good morning everyone, welcome. An especially warm welcome to those for whom it is their first cabinet and also welcome to those whom it may not be their first time,” Mr Sunak joked as he began the meeting, drawing laughs from others in the room.