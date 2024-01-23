Former Trump voter switches to Haley to avoid ‘dictatorship’

A former Donald Trump voter said she voted for Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, 23 January as she doesn’t want her grandchildren to grow up in a “dictatorship.”

The resident said she picked the former UN ambassador because that meant she was voting against the former president.

“I am 74 years old, I lived in a constitutional democracy all my life. I want to remain that way, I want my grandchildren to grow up in one, not a dictatorship,” the voter told CNN, before adding that she regretted voting for Mr Trump in 2016 “almost immediately.”