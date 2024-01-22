Tory MP calls for comeback of ‘dynamic duo’ Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

A Tory MP has said that she would like to see a comeback from Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, describing the pair as a "dynamic duo."

"We'd be a safer place if Trump came back actually, looking at the situation with Ukraine and Russia," Dame Andrea Jenkyns said.

The MP for Morley and Outwood's comments came as the former US president opened up an 11 percentage point lead over Nikki Haley, his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, according to the latest poll from CNN and the University of New Hampshire.