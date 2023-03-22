Eight dolphins die after washing onto beach in New Jersey

Eight dolphins that were beached in New Jersey have died, according to an animal rescue service.

Police, rescuers, and first responders watered down the animals in Sea Isle City with sea water while they awaited assistance from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Two dolphins died before help arrived, and six were euthanised "to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death," the rescue centre said.

It comes as more than 12 dead whales have been found on the US East Coast since December 2022.

