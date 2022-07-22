Roaring fire tears through New Jersey apartment complex

Firefighters in New Jersey battled a roaring blaze at an apartment block that broke out in the early hours of Friday morning (22 July).

At least one person has been killed and 18 families left without a home after the fire engulfed the building.

Horrifying footage captured flames roaring from the roof of the four-storey tower while thick, heavy smoke billowed into the air.

East Orange Mayor Ted Green, who arrived at the scene of the fire, said his goal is to find a “secure place” for displaced families to live.

