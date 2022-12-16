The US Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform.

Footage captures the dramatic moment each person was airlifted to safety, having been found on a life raft about 30 miles south of the Louisiana coast.

Coast Guard aircraft from New Orleans brought all three back to land, with one having sustained back injuries.

Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from the oil platforms, according to AP.

