The new prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party will be announced on 5 September, chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has confirmed.

Nominations will open and close on Tuesday (12 July), and candidates will need at least 20 nominations to enter the race.

The first ballot amongst Tory MPs will be staged on Wednesday, with the second on Thursday.

Members of the Conservative Party will then decide who out of the two most popular candidates will be party leader and prime minister.

