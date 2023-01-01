Three police officers were attacked with a machete in New York City on Sunday, 1 January, as they patrolled New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities confirmed.

A 19-year-old man approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with the weapon, before striking two additional officers in the head with the machete, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

One officer fired their gun, striking the suspect in the shoulder, Ms Sewell added.

Two officers were hospitalised and in a stable condition.

The suspect was also admitted to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

