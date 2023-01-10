Officer and good Samaritan rush to pull man from subway tracks 'just before train'

Tense bodycam footage shows the moment an officer and a good Samaritan rushed to pull a man from subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said the man was lifted to safety “just before the train arrived” with the help of a member of the public.

Officers were alerted about the dangerous situation on Monday, 9 January, and rushed to the scene just in the nick of time.

It happened on the platform of Smith-9th Street at around 2:30pm, according to the timestamp embedded within the video.

