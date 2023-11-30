Police clash with pro-Palestine protesters at New York City Christmas tree lighting

Footage shows police clashing with pro-Palestine protesters in New York on Wednesday 29 November.

The NYPD made several arrests at the demonstration that took place close to the Rockefeller Center, during the tree-lighting ceremony.

“This is the ebb and flow of protests. We try to keep it calm, we let them move, we let them exercise their right,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

“Sometimes things get a little hectic, but we’re gonna do our best out here to keep everybody safe.”

The force was expecting the demonstration and amped up security in response, as more than 1,000 people gathered for the demonstration in support of Palestinians.