The New York Police Department (NYPD) are searching for a suspect in connection to spray painting “anti-ethnic graffiti” on a food cart in Manhattan Beach.

In CCTV footage, the person can be seen waving and dancing around in the street.

The incident took place on Thursday 1 February 2024 at approximately 3:18am.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information and the NYPD is urging people to call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on their Crime Stoppers website.