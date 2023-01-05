‘Enough is enough’: Thousands of New York nurses set to go on strike

Thousands of nurses in New York City are preparing for a potential strike on 9 January at multiple major hospitals in the city.

Medical staff are demanding better caregiver-to-patient ratios, stronger benefits and wages to keep pace with inflation, and solutions to solve chronic staffing issues in their ongoing contract negotiations after their contracts expired in December 2022.

“The staffing crisis did not happen with Covid. We had it already. What happened is it opened up and made it more obvious,” New York State Nurses Association president Nancy Hagans said.

