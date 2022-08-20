Salman Rushdie: Authors read from The Satanic Verses in show of support

Authors from several countries have staged an online reading event in solidarity with Sir Salman Rushdie after the writer was stabbed on stage in New York last week.

Friends and colleagues of Sir Salman gathered on the steps of the New York Public Library on Friday, 19 August, while others posted videos on social media reading from The Satanic Verses.

“Today, we gather to stand with Salman, our stalwart comrade who is enduring agony wrought by a 33-year-old vendetta," Suzanne Nossel, chief executive officer of Pen America, which organised the event with Penguin Random House, said.

