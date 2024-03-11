Powerful NHS campaign warns of ‘silent killer’ blood pressure

A powerful new NHS campaign urges millions of people to get checked for high blood pressure, which has been described as a “silent killer”.

Up to 4.2 million people in England are thought to be living with the condition without knowing it.

It can lead to vascular dementia, heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease if left untreated.

A new NHS "Get Your Blood Pressure Checked" campaign has been launched, backed by health charities, warning that the condition often has no symptoms.