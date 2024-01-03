Junior doctors strike is ‘toughest week NHS faces’ says Providers chief

The Chief Executive of the NHS Providers has said that the six-day junior doctors strike is set to be the toughest week the NHS faces.

Sir Julian Hartley commented on how tough the strike will make things for the NHS while speaking to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, 3 January,

He acknowledged the importance of junior doctors, but said the strike is “without doubt the toughest week the NHS faces immediately after the Christmas and New Year period.”

“The vast majority of planned operations, appointments and so on will have to be stood down,” Sir Julian added.