NHS nurses strike in snow outside hospital in Newcastle: ‘It’s not good enough’

NHS nurses across the UK staged a strike on Thursday, in what was their first-ever national walkout.

In Newcastle, many gathered as snow fell on a picket line outside the Freeman Hospital, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay continues.

“There seems to be a lot of support, which is fantastic,” nurse Catherine Marsh said.

“I would hope that the message that ‘if you clapped for us during the pandemic, we want your support’ is getting out there, and it seems to be.”

