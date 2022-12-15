Sajid Javid says current model of NHS ‘not sustainable’ for future

Sajid Javid has suggested the current model of the NHS is “not sustainable” for the future.

The Tory MP, who has announced he is stepping down at the next general election, made the comments during an interview with Sky News on Thursday.

“I don’t think the model of the NHS - as it was set up some 70 years ago - is sustainable for the future,” Mr Javid said.

“The world has changed and the NHS has not moved on... even before the pandemic, it was heading in that direction.”

