Keir Starmer asks Rishi Sunak to apologise over ‘lethal chaos’ in NHS under his watch

Sir Keir Starmer asked Rishi Sunak to apologise for the "lethal chaos" he says has been unleashed on the NHS by the government during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 18 January.

The Labour leader pressed the prime minister on the health service’s waiting times, citing a case of a woman battling cancer in Plymouth who had collapsed at home and later died whilst waiting for an ambulance.

“If he won’t answer any questions, will he at least apologise for the lethal chaos under his watch?” Sir Keir said.

