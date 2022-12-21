Police officers find it “galling” that they are helping to fill gaps during public sector strikes whilst they cannot take such action themselves, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

Police officers are not legally allowed to go on strike.

Sir Mark Rowley said that industrial action could lead to a bigger workload for officers, which would leave them unable to do critical work.

“They have no desire to strike but it will seem unfair to them – they have to accept the pay deal they’re given – to be filling in for others,” he added.

