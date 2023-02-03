Exclusive: NHS staff should be paid ‘what footballers get’, says Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle said NHS staff should be paid “what footballers get” as he backed workers striking for a better salary.

The former footballer, who suffered a cardiac arrest in 2018, added that he “sympathises” with those walking out and hopes in the future conditions will change.

“From the fire brigade to the police, doctors, nurses, ambulance workers, the whole lot, they should be paid what footballers get,” Hoddle exclusively told The Independent.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got so much sympathy for them and I understand why they’re doing it.”

