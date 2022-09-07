Therese Coffey says health and social care spending will stay ‘exactly the same’

Newly appointed health secretary Therese Coffey has said that spending on health and social care will remain “exactly the same.”

Despite Liz Truss’s plan to reverse the rise in National Insurance, Coffey said: “Instead of having in effect a ring-fenced levy, we will be funding that out of general taxation, so the investment going to health and social care will stay exactly the same.”

When asked by BBC Breakfast how the proposed cut in taxes will impact this funding strategy, Coffey said a focus on growing the economy will bring about more tax revenue.

Sign up to our newsletters.