Police reject suggestion Nicola Bulley’s disappearance could be criminal

Lancashire Police have reiterated that there is no indication that Nicola Bulley’s disappearance could be criminal.

The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen walking her dog by the River Wyre on 27 January.

Speculation online has led to the police reaffirming their position that any notion of criminal activity has been “checked out and discounted”.

Superindent Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, reassured reporters during a press conference on Tuesday (7 February) that “every single” potential suspicion had been thoroughly explored.

“It does remain our belief that Nicola sadly fell into the river,” she added.

