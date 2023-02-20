Family of Nicola Bulley condemn media and public in statement after body identified

The family of Nicola Bulley have condemned the media and members of the public in a powerful statement after her body was recovered by police.

In a statement read out at a press conference by Lancashire Police, the family said the press “must be held accountable” for false accusations, misquotations and “vilifying” Ms Bulley’s friends and relatives.

“It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them [Ms Bulley’s two daughters] that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family.

“This cannot happen to another family.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.