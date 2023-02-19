Police divers and helicopters trawl River Wyre in Nicola Bulley search escalation

Police divers and helicopters are trawling the area near Nicola Bulley went missing in a significant escalation of search efforts.

This footage shows crews searching from the skies and water for the mother who disappeared on Friday, 27 January.

It has also been reported that police have closed off roads close to where her location was last pinpointed.

According to the Daily Mirror, the development follows a tip-off from two walkers in the area.

“It all happened so fast. Police have sealed all the roads off. It’s fair to say a massive search is underway,” a photographer told the paper.

