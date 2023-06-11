Nicola Sturgeon: Why was the former Scottish first minister arrested?

Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

The former first minister was held in custody on Sunday (11 June) and questioned by detectives looking into allegations that £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign was misspent by the party.

She was released without charges later in the evening.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, were previously arrested and questioned part of the same investigation and later released without charge.

Ms Sturgeon’s spokesperson said: “Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”