Outgoing Police Scotland chief Sir Iain Livingstone has denied the 'outrageous' claims that Nicola Sturgeon was tipped off about the arrest of her husband.

“I do not know the reason that the former first minister resigned but I do know it was certainly nothing to do with any tip-off coming from my office or me personally", he told STV News.

Investigations are still ongoing into what happened to £600,000 raised by the party for independence campaigning.

Sturgeon and her husband, Peter Murrell, both denied all involvement.