Farage claims Reform UK activist who directed racist comments at Sunak is 'an actor'

Nigel Farage claimed a Reform UK canvasser who called for English Channel migrants to be used as “target practice” was an actor.

When challenged that “all sorts of people are actors”, on Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme (29 June), the Reform UK leader said of the canvasser who was filmed by an undercover reporter: “He’s an actor – a rather well-spoken actor – but he has an alter ego. He does what he calls ‘rough speaking’.

“I was there working in the office in Essex when he turned up and he was, from the moment he walked through the room, like a version of Alf Garnett (a character from the 1960s sitcom Till Death Us Do Part who used racist slurs).”