Nigel Farage claims Coutts closed bank account because he supports Trump

Nigel Farage has claimed that his support for Donald Trump is the reason for his bank account being shut down at Coutts.

The former UKIP leader has said he has a 40-page document that says he met the “criteria for commercial retention”, but the bank’s reputational risk committee appeared to conclude he was not “compatible with Coutts”.

Mr Farage has alleged that his views meant the bank wanted him to leave, from his stance on Brexit, LGBT+ issues, and his friendship with the former US president.

“Fourteen times Donald Trump is mentioned... the fact that I support Donald Trump... Brexit is mentioned 30 times,” Mr Farage said.