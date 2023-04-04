Nigel Lawson, former Conservative chancellor, dies aged 91

Former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson has passed away at the age of 91.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson were among the Conservatives offering their tributes on Monday following the news of his death.

He represented the constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992, and had six children including celebrity cook Nigella Lawson and journalist Dominic Lawson.

Mr Lawson served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet throughout the 1980s, and before his political career worked as editor of The Spectator.

Sunak tweeted that he was a “transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others.”

