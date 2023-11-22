Mob robs Nike store of $12,000 in merchandise after ‘intimidating’ staff

At least $12,000 worth of Nike items were stolen from a shopping center in Los Angeles on Sunday, 19 November, according to police.

A "flash mob" of 17 suspects ran into the store on South Alameda Street after travelling to the premises in five vehicles.

Rubbish bags in hand and faces concealed, they "used their size in numbers to intimidate and instill fear onto the store employees" and placed items into the bags before fleeing the scene, LAPD Commercial Crimes Division said.