Nikki Haley campaign event in South Carolina interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters
Nikki Haley's campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, was interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters on Thursday, 1 February.
The Republican presidential candidate was speaking in her home state during a meet-and-greet at Doc's BBQ on Shop Road when a protester began shouting "Free free Palestine."
At least two protesters were escorted out of the room.
In response, Ms Haley said: "Don't ever get upset about people like that because my husband and military, men and women sacrifice every day for their right to do that."
