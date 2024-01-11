Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley went head-to-head in the first GOP debate of 2024, often descending to personal attacks on one another.

The Florida governor went after Ms Haley's track record as US ambassador to the United Nations (UN). Haley responded by repeatedly calling DeSantis a liar, incessantly referring to her new campaign website dedicated to fact-checking her rival.

It was a weaker performance from Haley than the audience has seen in previous debates, with both stumbling over their big punchlines on multiple occasions.

Former president Donald Trump again skipped the debate, again, pulling focus by participating in a rival Town Hall event running on Fox News.

Both events come less than a week before the Iowa caucus, where voters will cast the first votes for their next president.