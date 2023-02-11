Moment Second World War bomb explodes in unplanned detonation

A Second World War bomb exploded in an unexpected detonation in a Norfolk town on Friday, 10 February.

The large device was discovered at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, prompting emergency services to declare a major incident.

Army specialists had been working to disarm it, cutting the bomb using a technique which creates a slow burn of the explosives, and burns off that material.

An "unplanned" detonation occurred on Friday afternoon but no-one was hurt, Norfolk police confirmed.

