Thick black smoke can be seen billowing across Northampton town centre as firefighters battle a “large-scale” fire.

Several roads are closed and a 500-metre cordon has been put in place while fire crews work to extinguish the fire in Bridge Street on Friday (31 May).

Road users have been warned to avoid the area while Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade are also closed.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Due to a large-scale fire in Bridge Street, Northampton, in addition to Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade. There is no access via St Peter's Way, Gold Street, Abington Street or The Drapery.”