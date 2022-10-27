The leader of the DUP said the party is “ready to fight” in an election after a meeting with the secretary of state for Northern Ireland at Westminster.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters there is “still some way to go” in solving the problems over the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite the deadline for forming a ministerial executive looming.

“We had a lengthy conversation about the priorities for Northern Ireland in terms of resolving the protocol... we are not there yet,” he said.

“We’re ready to fight in [an] election, I’ve just been signing off on our election literature.”

