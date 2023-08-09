Norway power plant flooded as Braskereidfoss dam partially breached

A dam in Norway partially collapsed on Wednesday 9 August, as the country braces for record high water levels, flooding and landslides.

The partial dam collapse sent water gushing through a gaping hole in the structure after several days of flooding as Storm Hans batters the region.

The Braskereidfoss power dam on the Glomma River is the country's biggest waterway and had been unable to open its hatches after its control room flooded.

Police considered blowing one of the 45-year-old dam's hatches to help relieve the water pressure but decided not to as the explosion would have been difficult to control.