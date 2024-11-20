A discussion between US pollsters descended into a shouting match on Tuesday, with historian Allan Lichtman – known as the “Nostradamus” of polling – accusing progressive commentator Cenk Uygur of taking “cheap shots” and making “personal attacks.

During a debate on Piers Morgan: Uncensored, Uygur called the professor’s prediction method, known as The 13 Keys, “absurd,” telling him “You got it wrong! You were preposterously, stupidly wrong.”

“Don’t call me stupid!” yelled Lichtman, who has predicted all but two US elections correctly since 1984. “I will not sit here and stand for personal attacks, for blasphemy against me.”