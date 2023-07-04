Chilling bodycam footage captures a man smiling after he started a fatal house fire at his neighbour's home in Nottingham, killing a mother and her two daughters.

Jamie Barrow, 31,of Clifton, set fire to the front door of the property in Fairisle Close while Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her children Fatimah, three, and Naeemah, one, slept.

As officers asked for his details following the fire, Barrow could be seen smiling.

On Monday (3 July), Barrow was found guilty on three counts of murder and one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He will be sentenced on Friday.