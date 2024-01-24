The mother of Grace O’Malley Kumar, who was stabbed to death in Nottingham, has spoken of her all-consuming grief.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar, 19, was one of three victims killed in the Nottingham stabbings last June.

A talented hockey player, she had been celebrating the end of exams with Barnaby Webber when they were ambushed by Valdo Calocane while returning to her student accommodation.

Prosecutors accepted a manslaughter plea for Calocane on Tuesday (23 January).

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (24 January), Ms O’Malley-Kumar said: “Sleep is the only relief from the pain. Living is the hardest part."