Martin Lewis urges government ‘to get a grip on the economy’ as he wins NTA

Martin Lewis issued a stark warning about the cost of living crisis as he picked up a prize at the National Television Awards on Thursday.

“It’s been a pretty horrible year financially,” he said, accepting the expert award.

“I’m afraid next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad. And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.”

Lewis added that he was “quite shocked” to beat David Attenborough to the award.

