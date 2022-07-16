New York City releases eerie PSA about what to do in a nuclear attack

New York City’s emergency management office has produced a public service announcement advising residents how to survive a nuclear attack.

Despite releasing the eerie video, a spokesperson said there is “no direct threat to the city”, but the department felt it “important” to address the topic.

The goal of the campaign is to inform the public on ways to stay safe if nuclear weapons were pointed in the direction of New York, the office said.

In the 90-second video, the public are given three steps to follow if “the big one has hit”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.