Steve Barclay ‘keen’ to talk to medical unions but resists pressure on pay

Steve Barclay has said that he is "keen" to talk to a nursing union but insisted that calls for a 5 per cent pay rise above inflation are "not affordable" amid historic NHS strike action.

Nursing staff walked out on 15 December, and will go on strike again on 20 December, in what is the largest action of its kind in the health service's history.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has vowed to strike again in January if ministers will not negotiate on pay in the 48 hours after its members walk out on Tuesday.

