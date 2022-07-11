Shocking surveillance footage shows fatal clash in NYC bodega

New surveillance footage has emerged showing the moments that led to a fatal stabbing inside a bodega in New York City on 1 July.

Shopkeeper Jose Alba was charged with second-degree murder after stabbing Austin Simon at the Bluemoon Convenient Store in Harlem.

This clip captures the moments before the stabbing, in which Mr Simon is seen behind the store's counter with Mr Alba. Mr Simon pushes Mr Alba down.

A criminal defence attorney told The Independent it was "unfathomable" Mr Alba was charged under New York’s self-defence law.

