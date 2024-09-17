OceanGate wanted to train Titan pilots in one day, whistleblower says

A whistleblower testifying at the OceanGate revealed the shortcuts taken by senior members of the company to get pilots trained “in one day”.

Former operations director for OceanGate David Lochridge took the stand before the Coast Guard panel on Tuesday 17 September.

“They wanted to be able to qualify a pilot in a day,” Lochridge said of OceanGate. “It was a huge red flag,” since it is usually a “long process.”

“I don’t like being bullied into anything. I don’t tolerate liars. If I see something that’s a risk, I will put my hand up,” he said.

Hearings are set to resume on Thursday 19 September.