Oil leak turns Poole Harbour black as major incident declared

Water at Poole Harbour has turned black after oil leaked from the UK's biggest oil field leading to a major incident being declared.

Around 200 barrels of reservoir fluid was released into the harbour on Sunday after the leak at Wytch Farm.

This footage shows the state of the water as Poole Harbour Commissioners urged anyone who has came into contact with the water to "wash immediately with soap and water."

A pipeline has also been shut down, with booms placed on either side of the leak, the organisation told BBC News.

Sign up for our newsletters.