Cameras to be allowed in criminal sentencing for the first time in UK history

Legal history is to be made in the UK on Thursday, 28 July, as cameras are to be allowed to cover a criminal sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Filming or taking photographs in a crown court has been illegal in the UK since 1925.

Judge Sarah Munro QC will be the first senior circuit judge to have her sentencing remarks televised.

“I think it’s an exciting development, it will help the public to understand how and why criminals get the sentences that they do,” Lord Burnett, Lord Chief Justice said.

