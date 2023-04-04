The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released home videos of the nine-year-old, one day after her killer was jailed for life.

Gunman Thomas Cashman, 34, has been ordered to serve a minimum term of 42 years in prison after being found guilty of her murder.

He fatally shot Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl Korbel, after chasing a fellow drug dealer into their home in Liverpool on 22 August.

Videos released by Olivia’s family show the schoolgirl pretending to walk down a catwalk and playing with her hair.

