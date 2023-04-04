Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:56
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family release videos of schoolgirl after gunman jailed for life
The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released home videos of the nine-year-old, one day after her killer was jailed for life.
Gunman Thomas Cashman, 34, has been ordered to serve a minimum term of 42 years in prison after being found guilty of her murder.
He fatally shot Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl Korbel, after chasing a fellow drug dealer into their home in Liverpool on 22 August.
Videos released by Olivia’s family show the schoolgirl pretending to walk down a catwalk and playing with her hair.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:05
Twitter: Why has the bird logo changed to a meme?
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
01:29
Virgin Orbit: Richard Branson’s rocket firm files for bankruptcy
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
05:22
Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing?
06:57
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
12:21
Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session
09:13
Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:07
Amir Khan insists ‘I’ve never cheated’ as he’s handed boxing ban
00:52
‘We didn’t lead’: Tottenham’s Stellini unimpressed with Everton draw
01:39
Bruno Saltor expects Chelsea players to ‘take responsibility’
00:43
Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor says Potter sacking is ‘sad day’
00:43
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
00:53
Hugh Jackman issues health warning to fans: ‘Please be safe’
00:51
Dwayne Johnson reveals live-action Moana is in the works
01:01
Ambidextrous artist draws eight portraits using hands and feet
00:28
Bruce Willis’s wife shares family photos as daughter Mabel turns 11
01:41
Cherry blossom ‘blizzard’ swirls in South Korea
01:24
Moment 93-year-old fulfils her dream by flying 2,000ft above sea level
01:01
Ambidextrous artist draws eight portraits using hands and feet
00:44
Endangered North Atlantic right whale spotted nursing calf
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09